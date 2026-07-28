Textron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $248 million. The…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $248 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

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