Teradyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $374.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TER

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