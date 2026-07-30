Tempus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.6 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $382.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.9 million.

Tempus expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEM

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