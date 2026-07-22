Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $251.7 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $5.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.78 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $6.05 to $6.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.45 to $24.65 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

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