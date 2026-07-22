TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $748 million.

On a per-share basis, the Galway, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $2.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $3.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.25 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.