Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $37.2 million in…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $37.2 million in its second quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $337.3 million in the period.

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