STMicroelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported net income of $222 million in its second…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported net income of $222 million in its second quarter.

The Geneva-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period.

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