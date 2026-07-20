Steel Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $534.1 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $3.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $6.09 billion in the period.

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