Stagwell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $786.3 million in the period.

Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.17 per share.

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