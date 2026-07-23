S&T Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $36.6 million.…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $36.6 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $142.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $105.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STBA

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