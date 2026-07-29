SiriusPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $68.6 million. On…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $68.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $744.1 million in the period.

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