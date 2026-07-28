Seacoast Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $59.5 million.

The Stuart, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $283.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $209.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBCF

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