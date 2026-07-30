Saia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $94.3 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.34 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $956.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.3 million.

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