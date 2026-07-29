Ryerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.5 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.5 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period.

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