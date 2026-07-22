RPM International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $221.2…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $221.2 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $661.4 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

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