Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.13 billion. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.97 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.83 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $6.26 to $6.36.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.73 to $17.87 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

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