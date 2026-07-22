Rollins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $143.9 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $143.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL

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