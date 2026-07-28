Rithm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Tuesday reported net income of $56.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Tuesday reported net income of $56.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RITM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.