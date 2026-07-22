Resources Connection: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.6 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $452 million.

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