Rambus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $67.6 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $67.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $207.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rambus expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $216 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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