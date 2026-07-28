Quad/Graphics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its…

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

The Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $577.5 million in the period.

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