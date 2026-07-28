Qorvo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $85.8…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $85.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $784.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $745.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRVO

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