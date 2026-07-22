PulteGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $472 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $472 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.98 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

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