Prosperity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $168.6 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $168.6 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $520.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $391.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.