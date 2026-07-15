Progressive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.31…

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.31 billion.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $5.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $4.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.70 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $23.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.01 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGR

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