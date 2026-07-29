Procore Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.…

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carpinteria, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $375.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $365.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $382 million to $384 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.51 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCOR

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