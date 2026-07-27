Principal Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported second-quarter net…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $403.4 million.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.99 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFG

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