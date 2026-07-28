PPG Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $437 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $437 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPG

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