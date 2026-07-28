Polaris Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $106.4 million.…

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $106.4 million.

The Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

Polaris Inc expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII

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