PG&E: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $761 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $5.9 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.31 billion.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.66 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCG

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