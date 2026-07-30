Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported net income of $34.8 million in…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported net income of $34.8 million in its second quarter.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $390 million in the period.

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