Pathward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The holding company for Pathward, N.A. posted revenue of $190.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $189.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH

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