Parke Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Washington Township, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

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