Park National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $58.8 million.…

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $58.8 million.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $3.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $211.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRK

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