Option Care: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Option Care expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.68 billion to $5.78 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH

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