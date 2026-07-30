OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.7 million in…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $530.7 million in the period.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.8 billion.

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