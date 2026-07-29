OneSpaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.2 million in…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.2 million in its second quarter.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $268 million to $273 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

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