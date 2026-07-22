Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $253.4…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $253.4 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $740.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

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