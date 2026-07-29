Old Dominion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $350.6 million.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODFL

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