Oceaneering International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported profit of $65 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $768.2 million in the period.
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