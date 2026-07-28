O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $972 million…

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $972 million in its second quarter.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $6.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period.

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