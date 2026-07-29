NWPX Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.8 million.…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.8 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $159.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWPX

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