Northrim: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.3 million…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Anchorage, Alaska, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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