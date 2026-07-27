NBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $53…

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $53 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.01 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $235.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $187.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.5 million.

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