MYR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $49.9…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $49.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $3.17.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYRG

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