MVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.3 million…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Fairmont, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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