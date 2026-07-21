MSCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $342 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $342 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $4.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $867 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $859.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCI

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