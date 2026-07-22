Moody’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $878 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $878 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $5.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.24 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.50 to $17 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCO

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