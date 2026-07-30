Mohawk Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $196.1 million.…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $196.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.