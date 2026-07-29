Moelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $409.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $409.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.5 million.

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